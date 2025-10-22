Globally Renowned Universities In Dubai Champion AI And Digital Transformation Education To Cultivate Next Generation Of Leaders

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Higher education institutions at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park are offering pathways to equip students with industry-ready AI and digital literacy







Dubai, UAE,October 2025: Internationally acclaimed universities and higher education institutions based at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC, are offering specialised pathways to equip students with industry-ready artificial intelligence (AI) skills and prepare future talent to address the evolving needs of the global economy.

Universities across both districts are introducing AI programmes, modules, and co-curricular activities as 82% of Dubai's students agree tech will impact their future in the coming decade, according to Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism's and Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority's Jobs of the Future report. These pathways offer opportunities for talent to align their academic specialisations with roles – including those in areas such as engineering, mathematics, science, and technology – that contribute towards achieving the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Education 33 strategy (E33).

“Today's academic programmes must empower generations of learners that are increasingly more tech-savvy than ever before,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC.“As the skillsets of emerging talent progressively become more innately digitised, global industry leaders at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park are ensuring we empower human ingenuity to coexist and thrive with AI. We will continue to grow our ecosystems in line with the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), Education 33 strategy (E33) and Dubai's Universal Blueprint for AI, and invite talent to embrace future readiness by discovering the AI programmes and initiatives launched by universities at our districts.”

Accelerating AI education:

Universities within Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park are at the forefront of this transformation, rolling out innovative programmes and initiatives designed to bridge this skills gap and foster career-readiness. This includes Amity University Dubai's BSc in Computer Science with concentrations in AI and Cybersecurity, which blends core computing with lab-based projects and targeted electives. Dr Saif Al Seiari, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Dubai, said:“We are equipping students to build intelligent, secure systems with real-world impact. Through advanced labs, practical projects and industry-relevant pathways, students gain the skills to thrive in an innovation-driven economy.”

Middlesex University Dubai has introduced modules such as AI and Predictive Analytics as part of its BA (Honours) Business Management (Data Analytics) programme, and the Intelligent Marketing: AI and Emerging Technologies module within the postgraduate Marketing programmes. The MSc Global Business Management programme features a specialist module on Applications of AI and Analytics, while the MBA offers a new AI and Business Analytics pathway, enabling future leaders to integrate advanced analytics and AI into strategic decision-making. The university has also announced the launch of various innovative undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, designed to align with the priorities of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Among its AI and digital technology offerings are the BSc (Honours) AI and Data Science, and MSc Data Science and AI programmes, offering an advanced and comprehensive understanding of AI to learners. Middlesex University Dubai is also the first university in the UAE to secure accreditation from the Institute of Analytics (IoA), a globally recognised professional body for analytics and data professionals, for its MSc Financial Technology programme. Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Middlesex University and Director, Middlesex University Dubai, said:“Dubai has rapidly emerged as a global higher education hub, offering students a safe, inclusive, and opportunity-rich environment. Middlesex University Dubai is preparing students for global careers in a world where quality education, stability, and innovation are more important than ever.”

The University of Birmingham Dubai, ranked 76th in the QS World University Rankings 2026, is pioneering Dubai's first PhD in AI. The PhD programme addresses key national and regional priorities, including smart city development, advanced healthcare, sustainability, and future mobility. Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost at University of Birmingham Dubai, said:“Our mission in Dubai is more than just replicating global academic excellence – it's about pioneering the future of education in a region defined by ambition and innovation. Our purpose-built campus embodies this vision and is designed to adapt and evolve with the needs of our students, industry, and the wider region. We're preparing students not only for the jobs of tomorrow, but for the challenges that don't yet exist. That's the responsibility we embrace, and the opportunity we offer.”

The University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) has secured three major Dubai RDI grants for innovative AI projects like ChatEV, which uses generative AI and large language models to advance electric vehicle ecosystems. The university has also operationalised AI integration through co-curricular initiatives such as Computer Science Innovation Fair, with students developing solutions through industry collaborations, including mentorships and internships from firms such as PwC Academy Middle East and Andersen AE. Prof. May El Barachi, Head of the School of Computer Science, UOWD, said:“AI is reshaping education, enabling personalised, scalable, and intelligent learning experiences. At UOWD, we see the rise of AI as a defining moment to reimagine universities as enablers of adaptive learning ecosystems. We're embedding AI across disciplines, transforming pedagogy through intelligent tools, and enhancing operations with predictive analytics. Beyond adoption, we're raising significant research funding and leading a values-driven, industry-aligned transformation, empowering faculty members and students to co-create with AI and shape the future.”

Powering the future:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU), which operates a campus in the city at Dubai Knowledge Park, deploys AI-powered assessments to guide prospective students towards relevant programmes, further enriching their experiences through personalised content, self-assessments, and adaptive curriculum tools. The university's ADU-Connect platform supports with extracurricular engagement and generating official transcripts to strengthen employability, while its Student Success Centre leverages AI to connect students with peers and academic specialists for targeted support.“At Abu Dhabi University, our focus this academic year is on advancing the integration of AI across the student journey, building on the strong foundations we have already established,” said Dr Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for AI and Operational Excellence at Abu Dhabi University (ADU).“AI now works seamlessly in the background to streamline processes, personalise learning, and strengthen student support services, reducing reliance on manual interventions. Our priority is to move further toward intelligent, automated workflows while ensuring the human touch remains at every critical step, whether through teaching, mentoring, or guidance. This balance of advanced AI with purposeful human involvement reflects ADU's vision of shaping a future-ready learning environment.”

Curtin University is offering new programmes including the Master of AI and Master of Cybersecurity degrees to address the UAE's and the region's demand for advanced digital skills. Providing enhanced opportunities for future-focused learning, the university's students can opt for AI units as electives, while its IT and Engineering students are offered specialisations in AI and machine learning. Its ongoing expansion at Dubai International Academic City includes a 3,600 sq. lecture theatre, a collaborative Design Studio equipped with 3D printers and laser cutters, and a Future Technologies Centre dedicated to AI, robotics, and cybersecurity, further strengthening interdisciplinary learning and research. Professor Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice-Chancellor and President of Curtin University Dubai, said:“At Curtin University Dubai, we are dedicated to shaping the next generation of leaders and innovators. The significant growth we've experienced over the past year, from our expanding campus to our rising global rankings, is a testament to our commitment to excellence. Our 2025-26 academic year promises to be a pivotal time of growth and innovation as we continue to equip our students with the skills and mindset needed to make a positive impact on the world. We are more confident than ever in our ability to provide an education that is both globally recognised and locally relevant.”

The University of Manchester, placed 35th in the QS World University Ranking 2026, is integrating AI into its executive education with courses such as 'Data and AI for Leaders', which equips professionals with data and AI literacy skills, as well as its MentorME programme also supported by Chronus Platform, a leading global mentoring software that ensures effective AI-based matching of mentors and mentees. Through the Data and AI for Leaders course, the university is also offering pathways for executives to build data literacy and a deeper understanding of leveraging emerging technologies. In April, The University of Manchester-Dubai was granted Institutional Licensure by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research UAE and accreditation of its academic programmes by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). Randa Bessiso, Founding Director Middle East at The University of Manchester-Dubai, said:“Since we opened in Dubai in 2006, we have focused on the University's mission of world-class teaching and learning, research, and social responsibility. Students from this region are top performers within our global cohort of part-time MBA talent, with around 70% graduating with a merit or distinction. MBA students are positioning themselves for a continually transforming regional and global economy strongly influenced by AI and data analytics, and we aim to give our students an edge in human skills development and in building fulfilling and rewarding careers with purpose.”

These future-focused universities are based at Dubai International Academic City, the address of academic excellence in the region and Dubai Knowledge Park, the region's leading hub for lifelong learning. Together, the districts comprise the Education Cluster of TECOM Group's portfolio of 10 business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Science Park, and Dubai Industrial City.