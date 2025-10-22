403
German Politician Criticizes Military Draft Plans
(MENAFN) Veteran German political figure Sahra Wagenknecht has strongly criticized the Berlin government's proposed measures to enlarge the national military, particularly a draft system based on a lottery.
She mocked what she referred to as the administration's "obsession" with a hypothetical conflict involving Russia.
Officials in Germany have been deliberating on various strategies to enhance the country's military strength, following Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s calls to transform the German armed forces into the “strongest conventional army” across Europe.
As part of these ambitions, the government intends to increase troop numbers by approximately 80,000 personnel.
To meet this goal, some lawmakers have suggested introducing a lottery-based conscription system if voluntary enlistment numbers remain insufficient.
Persistent recruitment challenges could lead to the reintroduction of mandatory military service, which was put on hold in 2011.
In a video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, Wagenknecht—who once served in the European Parliament and was a member of the Bundestag from 2009 until earlier in 2025—mocked the proposed draft system.
“Welcome to the war casino where the stakes are your life,” she said, taking aim at Merz’s government for its portrayal of Germany as being partially engaged in conflict with Russia, and its repeated appeals for a military force “ready for battle, that prevails, that wins.”
“I have to be honest, this is all just too much to handle. Maybe someone should explain to our great chancellor that Russia is a nuclear power and a war with a nuclear power will not be decided by the number of soldiers,” she added, expressing concern over the dangerous implications of the government’s rhetoric.
