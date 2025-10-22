403
Pentagon Spokesperson Makes “Your Mom” Joke
(MENAFN) A top representative from the Pentagon drew attention by making a “your mom” joke when questioned about US War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s necktie selection during a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
The exchange took place after Hegseth was seen wearing a tie featuring white, blue, and red stripes during Zelensky’s visit to the White House last Friday.
Though those hues are also present in American patriotic imagery, various media organizations observed that the pattern of Hegseth’s tie bore a strong resemblance to the Russian national flag.
In contrast, other US officials in attendance, including President Donald Trump, chose ties in solid, single colors for the high-profile engagement.
When HuffPost reached out to the Pentagon to ask if Hegseth was aware of the Russian response or if he had worn the tie previously, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell gave a biting reply on Monday.
He said, “Your mom bought it for him – and it’s a patriotic American tie, moron,” sparking further debate over the remark’s tone and professionalism.
Adding fuel to the controversy, Russian presidential aide Kirill Dmitriev shared a photo online juxtaposing Hegseth’s tie with the Russian tricolor, suggesting the visual similarity was more than coincidental.
In an attempt to shut down the rising speculation, US Vice President J.D. Vance also commented via the same social media platform, implying a different interpretation by saying, “Or maybe he was wearing the colors of America.”
