Kremlin Highlights Need for Thorough Planning
(MENAFN) Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that “serious preparations” must precede the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which is set to occur in Hungary.
He also noted that a specific date for the event has not yet been determined.
Both the Kremlin and the White House have officially acknowledged that the leaders will meet in the Hungarian capital, following a phone call between Putin and Trump last Thursday.
On Tuesday, Peskov reiterated that “serious preparations are needed,” underlining the complexity of organizing such a high-level encounter.
He added, “You’ve heard statements from the American side and from our own that this may take time. So, no definite timeframe has been established.”
On Monday, a news agency referencing an unnamed official from the White House, reported that a preliminary meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov — initially considered a lead-up to the summit — has “been put on hold for the time being” and is “no longer taking place this week.”
The news agency report further suggested that Rubio “is not likely to recommend the Putin-Trump meeting move forward next week” due to “divergent expectations” about how the Ukraine conflict should be addressed.
Nevertheless, the two senior diplomats did speak by phone on Monday, with the Russian Foreign Ministry describing the dialogue as “constructive.”
