Russia’s Lavrov Engages in Phone Talks with U.S. Rubio
(MENAFN) Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, engaged in a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Moscow’s Foreign Ministry reported Monday. The officials conducted a “constructive discussion” focused on implementing agreements previously made between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
The US State Department confirmed the conversation, highlighting Rubio’s emphasis on “the importance of upcoming engagements as an opportunity for Moscow and Washington to collaborate on advancing a durable” peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
This diplomatic exchange follows last week’s first phone call in nearly two months between Putin and Trump, during which they explored potential solutions to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Following that call, both the Kremlin and the White House announced a planned summit in Budapest, Hungary, aimed at advancing peace talks. Russian, US, and Hungarian authorities have since confirmed that preparations for this meeting are actively underway.
As Trump noted previously, these preparations include direct interactions between Lavrov and Rubio, who are expected to finalize the summit’s timing. According to media, citing anonymous sources, Lavrov and Rubio could meet in person as soon as Thursday.
Trump described his recent two-and-a-half-hour conversation with Putin as “so productive” that a peace deal could be imminent.
Russian and American officials anticipate the summit to occur within two weeks. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov confirmed the swift start of preparations, stating they would commence “without delay.” Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto declared on Facebook last Friday that summit arrangements are “in full swing.”
