Attijari Bank – Ratings Affirmed, Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Attijari Bank (AB or the Bank) at ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively. The Outlook for the LT FCR has been revised to Stable from Negative. In association, the BSR Outlook has been revised to Stable. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed AB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘c’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate.
AB’s LT FCR is constrained by CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia, reflecting tentative signs of stabilising sovereign risk factors, albeit still at a high level. These signs reflect the government’s capacity to honour in a timely manner its domestic and external debt service despite limited financing venues and low foreign exchange reserves. The outlook takes into consideration the narrowing current account deficit, supported by the increase in agricultural exports and tourism receipts. However, external refinancing risks remain high, aggravated by still large, albeit declining, external financing needs and limited financing venues given the absence of direct access to capital markets. Political risk remains elevated and public finances weak. The operating environment and economy remain challenging for the banking sector, but there has been some improvement.
AB’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) is constrained by the LT FCR, which is at ‘C+’ and is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’, with the latter indicating significant risk. The BSR incorporates CI’s assessment of AB’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, the Bank’s liquidity, capital and asset quality would be negatively impacted.
Although the ESL is assessed as Moderate, the assumption of parent support has not resulted in any rating uplift given the level of the BSR and our internal assessment of sovereign risk. AB’s parent bank, Attijariwafa Bank (AWB), is a large Moroccan financial institution operating across the African continent but with the majority of assets in Morocco. AWB displays a satisfactory financial profile and, therefore, support for the smaller AB would be expected.
AB’s CFS incorporates the financial credit strengths of good liquidity, sound profitability, full loan-loss coverage and majority ownership by AWB – Morocco’s largest bank. The CFS also takes into account the difficult operating environment, a moderately low capital position – although enhanced in H1 25 – and limited financial disclosure with accounting based on Tunisian standards (as is the case for the sector).
Earnings strength in terms of revenue is solid. The ROAA is good and the third-highest in the peer group of the eight CI-rated banks in Tunisia, and operating profit is at a sound level and above the peer average. The Bank’s operating efficiency is satisfactory, and the cost of risk is low. AB’s profitability performance has for many years been amongst the best in the sector, driven by increased revenue on the back of growth in net interest income, aided by a low cost of funds relative to the market. Results for the Bank-only figures in H1 25 were adequate, with net profit down marginally, but operating income rose due to higher interest income. We expect reasonable results for full-year 2025. However, certain Central Bank of Tunisia rules introduced in 2024 and this year will create some headwinds. These regulations include interest rate reductions for certain existing customers and the requirement to provide interest-free loans amounting to 8% of a bank’s 2024 net profit to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, the tax rate for banks has been lifted to 40%, from 35%, with effect from January 2025. Improved GDP growth should lift credit demand, albeit modestly.
Loan asset quality is considered satisfactory, with the NPL ratio some way below that of the sector average. Loan-loss reserves remain in excess of NPLs. Credit risks will remain elevated due to the still challenging Tunisian economy. Despite the tough operating environment, AB has done fairly well, maintaining reasonably good loan asset quality. The share of government claims in total banking assets rose to around 21% at end-2024 (up from 13.5% in 2023), as the banking sector increased its lending to the government and the sovereign-bank nexus rose in Tunisia. However, AB’s exposure to Tunisian government securities is lower than most banks, at 0.7x equity.
AB’s good liquidity, alongside its sound funding position, is an important rating driver. The Bank’s stock of liquid assets is at a solid level and higher than all peer banks. The loan-based liquidity ratios are sound, including the loan-to-deposit and stable funds ratios. 84% of AB’s balance sheet is funded by a granular and core customer deposit base – at a level which is the highest in the peer group. Liquidity ratios remained good at H1 25, including a very high liquidity coverage ratio.
AB’s moderate capital position is a constraint on the CFS. The overall capital position of the Bank currently provides only limited capacity to absorb shocks. However, paid-up capital was increased by TND40mn in H1 25, though incorporating reserves, and the CAR rose to 13.9%.
Rating Outlook
The Outlook for LT FCR is Stable and is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. CI expects AB to maintain its overall financials at a satisfactory level this year. Credit risk will remain the main challenge. Profitability and liquidity are expected to remain adequate.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The Outlook may be revised to Positive or the ratings raised, but this would require further improvement in the operating environment and would need to be preceded by a similar rating action on the sovereign, all other factors remaining unchanged.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The Outlook could be revised to Negative or the ratings reduced by one notch in the next 12 months if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate beyond our base line scenario, negatively impacting the Bank’s financial profile. This is considered unlikely.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24 and H1 25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1995. The ratings were last updated in October 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: Yes
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
