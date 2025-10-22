403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sharanya Season×5 × Aqua Divine Season 2 Grand Audition Creates Buzz Ahead of Finale!
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 18 October 2025: The Sharan×a × Aqua Divine Grand Audition, recently held in Kolkata, turned out to be a spectacular suc—ess — setting the perfect stage for the much-awaited Sharanya Season 5 x Aqua Divine Season 2.
The event witnessed an overwhelming response from talented participants across the city, all eager to showcase their skills in modeling, dance, and performance. The audition marked a significant milestone in the lead-up to Sharanya Season 5, which this year celebrates the“theme “Women ”n—Sports” — a tribute to strength, grace, and empowerment.
The grand audition, powered by Aqua Divine, was graced by prominent judges and industry experts who were impressed by the enthusiasm and talent displayed by the participants. The shortlisted candidates will now advance to the final event on 1st November at EMC, starting 5 PM onwards, which promises to be an inspiring blend of fashion, culture, and social awareness.
Adding star power to the evening, Bollywood celebrity Aman Verma will join as the Guest of Honour and Celebrity Anchor at the grand finale, making the event even more special for participants and audiences alike.
Speaking about the occasion, the organi“ers shared, “Sharanya has always been more than —jus’ an event — it’s a platform for emerging talent and a celebration of creativity. This collaboration with Aqua Divine makes this Season even more special, highlighting the importance of hydration, health, and empowerment”in every journey.”
The audition event was attended by influencers, media representatives, and fashion enthusiasts, adding glamour and vibrancy to the evening.
Stay tuned as Sharanya Season 5 × Aqua Divine Season 2 gears up for its grand finale on 1st November at EMC, 5 PM onwards—— where talent meets opportunity and empowerment takes the spotlight.
The event witnessed an overwhelming response from talented participants across the city, all eager to showcase their skills in modeling, dance, and performance. The audition marked a significant milestone in the lead-up to Sharanya Season 5, which this year celebrates the“theme “Women ”n—Sports” — a tribute to strength, grace, and empowerment.
The grand audition, powered by Aqua Divine, was graced by prominent judges and industry experts who were impressed by the enthusiasm and talent displayed by the participants. The shortlisted candidates will now advance to the final event on 1st November at EMC, starting 5 PM onwards, which promises to be an inspiring blend of fashion, culture, and social awareness.
Adding star power to the evening, Bollywood celebrity Aman Verma will join as the Guest of Honour and Celebrity Anchor at the grand finale, making the event even more special for participants and audiences alike.
Speaking about the occasion, the organi“ers shared, “Sharanya has always been more than —jus’ an event — it’s a platform for emerging talent and a celebration of creativity. This collaboration with Aqua Divine makes this Season even more special, highlighting the importance of hydration, health, and empowerment”in every journey.”
The audition event was attended by influencers, media representatives, and fashion enthusiasts, adding glamour and vibrancy to the evening.
Stay tuned as Sharanya Season 5 × Aqua Divine Season 2 gears up for its grand finale on 1st November at EMC, 5 PM onwards—— where talent meets opportunity and empowerment takes the spotlight.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment