Correction: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's Quarterly Report For The Three Quarters Of 2025
|(DKK million)
|Q1-Q3 2025
|Q1-Q3 2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Total core income
|3,073
|3,067
|4,068
|3,828
|2,862
|2,433
|Total expenses and depreciation
|787
|761
|1,044
|963
|891
|817
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|2,286
|2,306
|3,024
|2,865
|1,971
|1,616
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|+35
|+2
|+3
|-1
|-2
|-68
|Core earnings
|2,321
|2,308
|3,027
|2,864
|1,969
|1,548
|Result for the portfolio etc.
|+5
|+56
|+62
|-7
|-69
|+7
|Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets
|15
|15
|20
|20
|20
|17
|Tax
|558
|579
|768
|682
|385
|309
|Net profit
|1,753
|1,770
|2,301
|2,155
|1,495
|1,229
Highlights of the three quarters of 2025
- The net profit is DKK 1,753 million, equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity Earnings per share (net profit) increase by 4% to DKK 71.2 for the first three quarters of 2025 Core income is DKK 3,073 million, marginally higher than in the same period in 2024 Costs increase by 4%, and the cost/income ratio is 25.6% Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 11 million were carried to income in the quarter and that impairment charges in the first three quarters of 2025 represented income totalling DKK 35 million Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 7% p.a. in loans and 9% p.a. in deposits
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Attachments
-
RILBA-2025-09-30-en
EN Kvartalsrapport - Q3
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment