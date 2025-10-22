Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Correction: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's Quarterly Report For The Three Quarters Of 2025


2025-10-22 03:15:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Correction to company announcement in English:

The English company announcement regarding the report for the first three quarters of 2025 incorrectly included figures from the half year. This announcement has now been updated with the correct figures of the first three quarters of 2025.

The attached reports are unchanged.



22 October 2025

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the three quarters of 2025

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the report for the first three quarters of 2025.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 2,321 million and net profit of DKK 1,753 million in the first three quarters of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity.


Core earnings

(DKK million) Q1-Q3 2025 Q1-Q3 2024 2024 2023 2022 2021
Total core income 3,073 3,067 4,068 3,828 2,862 2,433
Total expenses and depreciation 787 761 1,044 963 891 817
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 2,286 2,306 3,024 2,865 1,971 1,616
Impairment charges for loans etc. +35 +2 +3 -1 -2 -68
Core earnings 2,321 2,308 3,027 2,864 1,969 1,548
Result for the portfolio etc. +5 +56 +62 -7 -69 +7
Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 15 15 20 20 20 17
Tax 558 579 768 682 385 309
Net profit 1,753 1,770 2,301 2,155 1,495 1,229


Highlights of the three quarters of 2025

  • The net profit is DKK 1,753 million, equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity
  • Earnings per share (net profit) increase by 4% to DKK 71.2 for the first three quarters of 2025
  • Core income is DKK 3,073 million, marginally higher than in the same period in 2024
  • Costs increase by 4%, and the cost/income ratio is 25.6%
  • Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 11 million were carried to income in the quarter and that impairment charges in the first three quarters of 2025 represented income totalling DKK 35 million
  • Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 7% p.a. in loans and 9% p.a. in deposits


Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

