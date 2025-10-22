403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
History Meets Technology: NVIDIA GeForce Middle East Celebrates Battlefield 6 from the Heart of Cairo
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Cairo, Egypt, October 21, 2025 – NVIDIA GeForce Middle East hosted an exclusive launch event for Battlefield 6 to celebrate the return of the legendary franchise and showcase the groundbreaking performance of the GeForce RTX 50 Series with the title. The event took place at Dar Al-Darb in Old Cairo, serving as a tribute to the critically acclaimed map “Siege of Cairo” and bringing together the region’s top gamers, content creators, and partners for a one-of-a-kind activation.
Attendees experienced Battlefield 6 the way it’s meant to be played, powered by the GeForce RTX 50 Series, delivering a truly immersive and high-performance gameplay experience. This was highlighted by ultra-smooth performance thanks to DLSS 4 and Multi-Frame Generation, which boosted frame rates by an average of 3.8x and significantly reduced response time through NVIDIA Reflex, ensuring every bullet counts.
The experience was powered by NVIDIA’s hardware partners Aorus Gigabyte, ZOTAC, MSI, and RAZER, whose cutting-edge hardware brought the full potential of RTX technologies to life, showcasing the future of competitive and cinematic gaming.
Chantelle Tavid, Head of Marketing at NVIDIA MENAT and CIS said, “We’re pleased to have brought the community together to showcase how RTX AI elevates Battlefield 6 on RTX 50 Series PCs - providing real life visuals, highest FPS, and smooth, immersive gameplay experience to gamers.”
Battlefield 6 is one of the most anticipated titles in the franchise’s history and has already established itself as one of the most-played first-person shooters of 2025, climbing rapidly to the top of the charts on launch day. The new installment introduces next-generation visuals and large-scale battles in a realistic modern war setting, delivering a dynamic experience enhanced by NVIDIA’s cutting-edge PC technologies.
Built on Frostbite Engine 4.0, a first for the series, the game leverages DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex to multiply performance and minimize latency, setting a new standard for PC gaming.
NVIDIA GeForce Middle East remains committed to supporting the region’s thriving gaming community through ongoing collaborations with gamers, creators, and strategic partners. The event celebrated the passion and energy of the Middle Eastern gaming scene, reaffirming NVIDIA’s dedication to empowering players to push the boundaries of their gaming experience.
Attendees experienced Battlefield 6 the way it’s meant to be played, powered by the GeForce RTX 50 Series, delivering a truly immersive and high-performance gameplay experience. This was highlighted by ultra-smooth performance thanks to DLSS 4 and Multi-Frame Generation, which boosted frame rates by an average of 3.8x and significantly reduced response time through NVIDIA Reflex, ensuring every bullet counts.
The experience was powered by NVIDIA’s hardware partners Aorus Gigabyte, ZOTAC, MSI, and RAZER, whose cutting-edge hardware brought the full potential of RTX technologies to life, showcasing the future of competitive and cinematic gaming.
Chantelle Tavid, Head of Marketing at NVIDIA MENAT and CIS said, “We’re pleased to have brought the community together to showcase how RTX AI elevates Battlefield 6 on RTX 50 Series PCs - providing real life visuals, highest FPS, and smooth, immersive gameplay experience to gamers.”
Battlefield 6 is one of the most anticipated titles in the franchise’s history and has already established itself as one of the most-played first-person shooters of 2025, climbing rapidly to the top of the charts on launch day. The new installment introduces next-generation visuals and large-scale battles in a realistic modern war setting, delivering a dynamic experience enhanced by NVIDIA’s cutting-edge PC technologies.
Built on Frostbite Engine 4.0, a first for the series, the game leverages DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex to multiply performance and minimize latency, setting a new standard for PC gaming.
NVIDIA GeForce Middle East remains committed to supporting the region’s thriving gaming community through ongoing collaborations with gamers, creators, and strategic partners. The event celebrated the passion and energy of the Middle Eastern gaming scene, reaffirming NVIDIA’s dedication to empowering players to push the boundaries of their gaming experience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment