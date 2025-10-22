Vash Level 2 OTT Release: Netflix Or Jiohotstar? Where And When To Watch THIS Psychological Horror Film

Janki Bodiwala's psychological horror flick Vash Level 2 will make its OTT premiere this week. The film, directed by Yash Vaishnav and Krishnadev Yagnik, is a sequel to the blockbuster Gujarati film Vash, which debuted in 2023.

Netflix took to social media site X to present an announcement banner disclosing the film's OTT release date. Those who were unable to see the film on the big screen will now be able to stream it on their gadgets. Read on to learn about the Vash Level 2 OTT release date.

When will Vash Level 2 be released on OTT?

According to the facts, Vash Level 2 will begin streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Netflix made the news on Tuesday on its official X Twitter.

The caption on the post says, "Darr ka mahaul hai. Iss baar bachna hogi mushkil. Watch Vash Level 2, which will be released on Netflix on October 22nd. #VashLevel2OnNetflix."

Notably, audiences will be able to see the film in both Gujarati and Hindi. Aside from Janki Bodiwala, the film stars Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar, and Monal Gajjar in prominent roles.

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection: India and Worldwide

For those unfamiliar, the horror thriller Vash Level 2 was published on August 27, 2025. Despite an IMDb rating of 7.9, the picture did not fare well at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 13.64 crore in India, and Rs 13.8 crore internationally.

Janki Bodiwala gets National Film Award for film 'Vash'.

It is worth noting that actress Janki Bodiwala received the Best Gujarati Feature Film Award at the 71st National Film Awards for her performance in the 2023 film Vash. Krishnadev Yagnik, the film's director, was also rewarded with a National Film Award for Vash, which won the Best Gujarati Feature Film category.