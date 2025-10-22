Arsenal Fans Back Gyokeres To Win Trophies For Club As He Silences Critics With Brace Against Atletico Madrid

Viktor Gyokeres emphatically answered his critics, netting a quickfire brace as Arsenal demolished Atletico Madrid 4-0 in a blistering second-half display at the Emirates Stadium. The Swedish striker's goals ended a prolonged nine-game drought that had cast doubt over his credentials as Arsenal's marquee striker, a concern lingering since his high-profile summer arrival from Sporting Lisbon.​

Timely Return to Form

Gyokeres' lack of goals had been one of the few clouds over Arsenal's otherwise stellar start to the season. Signed for a hefty £64 million, the Swede was brought in to inject finishing prowess into the squad. While his off-the-ball work, pressing, and build-up play had garnered praise from manager Mikel Arteta and teammates, the primary expectation was goals-a commodity that had dried up across his previous nine appearances for club and country.​

His return to scoring form couldn't have been more timely or dramatic. In a 13-minute blitz around the hour mark, goals from Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli opened the floodgates before Gyokeres struck twice: first with a deflected finish and then bundling in a corner, showcasing both perseverance and opportunism.​

Conquering Criticism

The goal drought brought Gyokeres increasing scrutiny, both externally and within Arsenal's fanbase. However, insiders and pundits such as Rio Ferdinand urged patience, emphasizing his broader contribution and work ethic. Arteta, meanwhile, unwaveringly supported his striker, stating,“The striker I want is one who can withstand a drought of six to eight games without scoring... the pressure and expectations are inherent in this role,” reflecting belief that Gyokeres would eventually deliver.​

Teammates maintained faith in his abilities and highlighted Gyokeres' mental fortitude throughout the barren spell. Fresh off a record-breaking season in Portugal last year, where he netted 54 goals for Sporting CP, the expectation for instant impact in England was immense. Yet, a striker's role is about more than goals: Gyokeres' physicality, movement, and link-up play have made Arsenal's attack more unpredictable-a view echoed by Arteta and the dressing room.​

Social Media Reaction

Following the perfect night, Arsenal fans were quick to praise Gyokeres and hit out at critics. Check out some of the reactions:

Look at how all the Arsenal players are so happy for Gyokeres ❤️❤️ twitter/qZ1zRFvEuL

- Septimus Prime (@septimusajprime) October 21, 2025

This Gyokeres goal means more than a trophy to me twitter/AVtRCf6xh0

- Debby (@Deb_236) October 21, 2025

Gyokeres has saved my timeline from Havertz, Nketiah and Lacazette revisionisms for the next few days twitter/kspieE3XKC

- D (@EideballHater99) October 21, 2025

Brilliant performance by Gyokeres. He is everything Arsenal have missed in recent years: a big, strong, centre-forward with a ferocious work ethic and a poacher's nose for goal. Love his attitude. He's going to win us trophies. twitter/zlOXFEUOgV

- Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2025

In the space of three minutes, Viktor Gyokeres has doubled Alexander Isak's goal tally for the season What a time to be alive twitter/H50XYBmCYL

- Lea (@Lea_EFC) October 21, 2025

Demolished Atletico Madrid ✅Set piece again ✅Set piece again ✅Gyokeres ends goal drought ✅Martinelli still moving like Pele ✅Lewis-Skelly masterclass ✅0 goals conceded in CL ✅ WE ARE twitter/ShUv4fAZhj

- ⚡️ (@clinicalkai) October 21, 2025

Gyokeres“worst striker signing” more goals than Ekitike, Sesko, Pedro, Delap and Isak this season. twitter/SwQTodpxRO

- ͏͏͏ ⌖ (@cagiago_) October 21, 2025

Btw the most slandered striker in football rn (Gyokeres) has more/same goals as (5):- Eketike - Sesko- Isak- Salah- Richarlison- Wood- Mbeumo- Kroupi- Mateta- Isidor- Welbeck- Watkins- Beto- Woltemade- Muniz- Calvert LewinBut he's the flop? My striker twitter/4wB1QDRHu1

- Rob (@RobxAFC) October 22, 2025

Arteta's Vision Vindicated

Following the win, Arteta hailed Gyokeres' performance as“outstanding”.

“We value a lot of things that he does for the team and it was the biggest smile on his face today and look at his team-mates...hopefully this is the start of some beautiful sequences”, Arteta said. The manager's faith in keeping Gyokeres in the lineup during his goal drought now stands as a masterstroke.​

The Emirates crowd responded in kind, greeting his substitution with a standing ovation as his brace powered Arsenal to three wins in three Champions League ties, maintaining a perfect defensive record alongside PSG and Inter Milan atop the group.