Bengaluru: Over 100 People Suffer Eye Injuries Due To Firecracker Accidents Majority Are Children

Bengaluru: The city witnessed a surge in firecracker-related eye injuries during the Diwali festival celebrations, with more than 100 people, including several children, receiving treatment at various eye hospitals. Hospitals across Bengaluru reported a steady stream of patients throughout the festive period, as both those bursting crackers and unsuspecting bystanders sustained injuries. Doctors have urged citizens to exercise greater caution while handling fireworks in the future to prevent such avoidable mishaps.

More Bystanders Injured Than Crackers Users

Interestingly, doctors reported that more bystanders and passers-by were injured by firecrackers than those who were actually lighting them. At Narayana Nethralaya alone, 51 people were treated for eye injuries, including 27 children. Six patients required surgery, while the others were treated as outpatients or inpatients. Of the total, 38 were injured while bursting firecrackers themselves, whereas the remaining victims suffered burns and eye damage from sparks or debris caused by others' fireworks.

Dozens Treated At Major Eye Hospitals

Minto Hospital treated 13 people on Tuesday, including six children, with two of them admitted as inpatients. Around 50 more individuals were treated for similar injuries at other city hospitals, including 13 at Shankara Eye Hospital and three at Agarwal's Eye Hospital. Doctors across these institutions noted that many injuries could have been prevented with basic safety precautions such as maintaining distance and using protective eyewear.

Foreign National Among The Injured

In one incident, a 67-year-old foreign national suffered an eye injury after a spark from a firecracker hit him while he was walking on the road. He has been advised to undergo a retinal examination for further evaluation. In another case, a ten-year-old boy sustained burns to his eyelids and hair while lighting a cracker. Particles from the firecracker damaged his cornea, causing severe swelling that requires continued treatment. Both victims were treated at Narayana Nethralaya.

Children Among Those Receiving Treatment

Three children were treated as outpatients at Agarwal's Eye Hospital, while at Shankara Eye Hospital, five children and eight adults received care for varying degrees of eye injuries. Doctors reported that one patient with a serious eye injury had to undergo surgery.

With more than 100 cases reported across Bengaluru, eye specialists have reiterated the importance of observing firecracker safety guidelines, particularly for children, and urged families to prioritise safe celebration practices during festivals.