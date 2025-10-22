Airbnb Introduces Smarter Search And Guest Connections Ahead Of Busy Travel Season

New Delhi [India] October 22 (ANI): Global travel platform Airbnb on Wednesday announced a host of new consumer-centric updates aimed at enhancing traveller experience, ahead of the busy holiday season.

The company unveiled new social features for Airbnb Experiences, smarter search options, and flexible payment plans, including a "Reserve Now, Pay Later" facility.

Busy Travel Season

Airbnb said the new social features were introduced based on a survey and are designed to make travel more about people and connections."In a recent survey, more than 9 in 10 India respondents said they would like to know more about other guests before booking an experience. Now, before you book, we'll show you guests who are already going on that experience, along with where they're from," said Airbnb.

Travellers can now see who else is joining an experience through a new "Who's Going" view, message fellow guests directly within the app, and access a Connections section in their profile to reconnect with people they met on previous experiences.

"These updates will help guests connect with each other before, during, and after their trip, making travel more personal and memorable," the company said in a press statement, adding that users will retain full control over their privacy and visibility preferences.

The platform has also enhanced its search and discovery experience, introducing flexible carousels that show nearby or similar listings outside a user's initial criteria, helping travellers discover hidden gems. In addition, improved maps now allow users to filter homes by proximity to landmarks, restaurants, and attractions, with satellite and transit views coming later this year.

Among the biggest consumer upgrades, Airbnb announced the "Reserve Now, Pay Later" option, allowing users to secure eligible stays with zero upfront payment. The feature, currently available in the US, will expand globally through 2026, though certain currencies such as INR (Indian Rupee), BRL (Brazilian Real), and TRY (Turkish Lira) remain ineligible for now.

The company is also scaling its AI-powered customer support, offering smarter and more contextual responses in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and French, across the US, Mexico, and Canada.

For hosts, Airbnb introduced "Dynamic cancellation Policy", it allows hosts to set different cancellation policies for specific dates, like holidays or off-peak seasons. Hosts can also view price tips for dates up to a year in advance. And from next year, it will launch year-over-year earnings trends for hosts, which can be compared with seasonal performances in a new tab.

With travel demand surging, especially for winter vacations, Airbnb's latest updates underscore a continued focus on convenience, flexibility, and connection for modern travellers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)