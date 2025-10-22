Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Diwali Celebration At White House Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, Indian Ceos Light Diyas


2025-10-22 03:09:45
US President Donald Trump hosted a grand Diwali 2025 celebration at the White House, calling it a 'beautiful Hindu festival.' Joined by Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and top Indian-American CEOs, Trump lit ceremonial diyas and praised PM Modi as 'a great friend,' emphasizing cultural ties and US-India friendship.

