Bigg Boss 19 Update: Is Baseer Ali In Love With Nehal Chudasama? Model's Ideal Partner Is“Toxic And Crazy”

The Diwali episode of 'Bigg Boss 19' may have brought excitement inside the house, but what has been catching attention lately is the growing closeness between contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama recent episode saw singer Altaf Raja entertaining contestants inside the house on the occasion of Diwali. Housemates were seen dancing to his iconic songs and enjoying the festive night. However, it didn't take long for conversations to turn toward Baseer and Nehal's chemistry the celebrations, contestant Tanya Mittal was heard telling others that Baseer and Nehal make a "better pair," which soon sparked fresh gossip in the house.

Observing their light-hearted banter, senior contestant Kunickaa Sadanand, later in the show, was seen offering them a piece of advice, saying, "Live in the moment and enjoy. Jaise hi plan karna shuru karoge, it will get spoiled." To this, Baseer replied with a smile, "Who plans?"Later in the evening, the two were again seen chatting casually at the dining table. Baseer shared his idea of relationships in front of Nehal and Kunickaa. "Koi aisa mil jaye who is like me, a bit toxic, a bit extra, a bit crazy, then I know this is the balance. I don't want a plain vanilla relationship. I like choco chips, tutty fruity," he said Bhatt, who has had a hot-and-cold relationship with Baseer since they both entered the house, shared her opinion, saying, "Baseer ke side se fakeness lag rahi hai, Nehal ka pata nahi. Mujhe lagta hai meri vajah se shayad inka start nahi ho raha."

Meanwhile, the show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps theme for this year is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.' Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, Malti Chahar, Nehal Chudasama, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m., before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.