Pakistan's Former Foreign Minister Urges Islamabad To Formalize Durand Line As Recognized Border

Pakistan's former foreign minister, Khurram Dastgir, has reiterated that the border separating Pakistan and Afghanistan-known as the Durand Line, is an internationally recognized boundary.

Speaking in response to the recent omission of the term“border” from the Doha ceasefire statement between Islamabad and Kabul, Dastgir said that all international agreements and legal instruments confirm the Durand Line's official status. He emphasized that Pakistan must ensure this border remains a clear, functional dividing line to preserve peace and stability between the two countries.

Dastgir noted that Afghan governments have historically rejected the legitimacy of the Durand Line, largely for political and economic reasons. He accused Kabul of using the issue to foster domestic nationalism and skepticism toward Pakistan, rather than addressing the practical realities of regional security.

His remarks come after the Taliban administration objected to the use of the word“border” in Qatar's statement announcing the ceasefire between the two sides. Following Kabul's complaint, Doha revised the statement, avoiding explicit recognition of the Durand Line.

In a recent press briefing, Taliban defense minister Yaqub Mujahid called the Durand Line a“fictional boundary,” asserting that“its fate will be decided by the Afghanistan people.” Islamabad, however, maintains that the line is final and internationally sanctioned.

The Durand Line, drawn in 1893 under an agreement between British India and Afghanistan ruler Amir Abdur Rahman Khan, runs for about 2,670 kilometers. Since Pakistan's creation in 1947, successive Afghan governments have refused to recognize it as a legitimate frontier, claiming parts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces as historically Afghanistan territory.

Despite this dispute, most of the international community, including the United States and the United Nations, recognizes the Durand Line as Pakistan's official border. Analysts say the ongoing tension reflects deep-rooted mistrust and competing national narratives that continue to shape Pakistan–Afghanistan relations.

Pakistan's former foreign minister Khurram Dastgir reaffirmed the Durand Line as an internationally recognized border, dismissing Taliban objections and urging stronger border management for lasting peace.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram