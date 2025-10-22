China's Flaring Struggles Reignite Heated US Rate Debate

MENAFN - Asia Times) NEW YORK - As Wall Street's blockbuster rally shows signs of fatigue and gold loses some luster, many are connecting the dots to events 11,000 kilometers away.

China's slowdown is garnering lots of attention in Manhattan boardrooms and trading pits. While Asia's biggest economy isn't stumbling, its 4.8% growth rate in the third quarter, the slowest this year, is raising warning flags everywhere.

Even bright spots come with asterisks. For now, external demand is keeping China in the orbit of this year's 5% economic growth target. But amid mounting trade tensions - including a threatened 130% US tariff - it's easy to see why many think China is among the biggest downside risks to US growth.

Count Stephen Miran firmly in this camp. The newest Federal Reserve governor isn't just worried about the deflation that Xi Jinping's economy is exporting. He also frets about the economic fallout from Beijing using its chokehold over rare earths to retaliate against US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

“I had been operating under the assumption that the uncertainty had dissipated, and therefore I felt more sanguine about some aspects of the growth outlook,” Miran told CNBC.“Now, potentially, this is back because the Chinese are reneging on deals that were already made. So I think it's incumbent on us as policymakers to think about the introduction of a new tail risk.”

In this context, Miran, who was the Trump White House's chief economic adviser until putting himself on leave in September, is advocating for another 125 basis points worth of rate cuts.

“To the extent that I think policy is quite restrictive right now, that sets us up to be vulnerable to shocks,” Miran noted.“If you hit the economy with a shock when policy is very restrictive, the economy will react differently than it would if policy were not as restrictive. I think it's even more important now than I did a week ago that we move quickly to a more neutral stance.”

Analysts at Capital Economics noted that“deflation in China has added to disinflationary forces in advanced economies over the past few years, reducing the level of headline CPI by around 0.3-0.5% on average. Tariffs are likely to reverse this trend in the US. But elsewhere, policymakers will probably seek to preserve some of the benefits of lower prices for consumers while protecting key sectors from mounting competitive pressures.”

Yet the real risk may be knocking China off balance, at a moment when the US is not exactly thriving. Having the world's two biggest economies, worth a combined US$50 trillion in annual output, at loggerheads is in no one's best interest. Least of all, developing nations sit on a total debt of $109 trillion as of the second quarter, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).