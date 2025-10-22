403
Japan’s Exports to U.S. See Sharp Drop Amid Tariff Impact
(MENAFN) Japan’s exports to the United States dropped sharply in the first half of fiscal 2025, government data revealed on Wednesday, as U.S. tariffs took a significant toll on automobile shipments.
Data released by the Ministry of Finance showed that exports to the U.S. between April and September fell 10.2 percent year-on-year, totaling 9.7115 trillion yen (approximately 64 billion U.S. dollars).
Automobile exports experienced a steep decline of 22.7 percent, slipping to 2.3890 trillion yen during the same period. The volume of exported vehicles also dropped by 2.4 percent to 662,914 units.
Japan’s trade surplus with the U.S. narrowed by 22.6 percent in the first half of fiscal 2025, reaching 3.3222 trillion yen.
On a global scale, Japan recorded a trade deficit of 1.2238 trillion yen. Overall exports slightly increased by 0.2 percent to 53.6533 trillion yen, while imports fell 3.2 percent to 54.8771 trillion yen. The decline in imports was largely driven by reduced purchases of crude oil, coal, and liquefied natural gas, according to the data.
