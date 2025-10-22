403
Study: The Rise Of The Multi-Hyphenate Tech Influencer
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - A new wave of influencers is shifting the balance of power in Europe's technology sector, according to a new analysis by pan-European high-growth technology specialist agency Tyto.
The agency's ninth annual Tech 500 report found that the shift is driving by“multi-hyphenate influencers” – individuals from CEO-podcasters to journalist-YouTubers who extend their authority beyond a single role or channel to build personality-led platforms that often feel closer to entertainment than news or thought leadership and are even out-performing media outlets.
In an era where having a strong personal brand is“becoming business-critical”, 72% of technology influencers ranked in this year's Tyto Tech 500 now run a blog, newsletter, podcast or YouTube channel, while 26% are 'multi-hyphenate' influencers with an active presence across two or more platforms.
This marks a break from previous years, where influence in technology was concentrated mainly in earned media and social networks.
The trend is most pronounced among media influencers: 51% of journalists in the Tyto Tech 500 publish their own newsletters, 25% edit blogs, 16% have YouTube channels, and nearly 11% host podcasts. Many are responding to pressure from publishers to deliver multimedia content and drive clicks, reach and engagement, but they are also recognising the value of building their own personal brand, as audiences increasingly place more trust in individual voices than organisations.
The Tech 500 is Tyto's data-driven ranking of the most influential individuals in business, media, government and academia across 10 technology sectors in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands and – for the first time in 2025 – global voices shaping Europe's tech ecosystem. To earn a place on the list, individuals must demonstrate significant influence online, offline, and in the media.
This year, the methodology was enhanced in partnership with reputation and risk intelligence company Signal AI to measure influence across a wider range of channels and reflect today's complex communications landscape.
Tyto MD of client service Rebecca Donnelly said:“What stands out in 2025 is how quickly influence is fragmenting across digital platforms. The rise of multi-hyphenate influencers reflects shifting media habits, with people placing more trust in individuals than organisations, and the growing need for both journalists and tech leaders to find new ways to connect with audiences.
“At the same time, AI-powered search is reshaping how influential voices and the content they create is discovered creating challenges for PR leaders but also huge opportunities to engage.”
Executives embrace digital platforms to connect and build trust
One of the key trends from this year's report is that business leaders and entrepreneurs are stepping forward as influential voices, with 19% publishing newsletters and 8% hosting podcasts alongside their corporate roles.“Companies are waking up to the value of building digital presence for C-level executives, as in today's world having a face represent a company builds trust, also highlighting the power of online channels to shape debates, influence trends, and inform decisions,” says the report. Europe's most influential tech leaders identified in the study include Christian Klein (SAP), Werner Vogels (Amazon), Mustafa Suleyman (Microsoft AI) and Arthur Mensch (Mistral AI).
Donnelly said:“For company spokespeople, it's no longer enough to rely on corporate channels. Audiences want to hear from people, not institutions, and PR teams have a critical role to play in helping business leaders connect in authentic and engaging ways. That means making sure messages can travel across multiple formats, from a LinkedIn post to a podcast or a media interview.”
Global voices drive Europe's tech conversation
For the first time, the Tyto Tech 500 includes an international ranking, showing how global technology leaders are increasingly shaping Europe's political as well as technological debates. The crossover between Big Tech and politics has never been more visible than in 2025, with industry figures appearing at international political summits, from Donald Trump's inauguration to the UK-US state visit at Windsor Castle.
The majority (78%) of these international figures hold US citizenship, reflecting the dominance of American technology companies and the role their spokespeople play in Europe's technology agenda. The top five are: Elon Musk (Tesla/SpaceX/X), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) and Jensen Huang (NVIDIA).
Donnelly added:“Influence has no borders. It is more fluid, fragmented and far-reaching than ever before, which means it can't be managed through one market or one channel alone. The Tyto Tech 500 shows that PR leaders need to balance local nuance with a joined-up view across Europe, as well as considering global influencers, if they want to cut through and have real impact in the region.”
The top 10 tech influencers in the UK for 2025: Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft AI Demis Hassabis,Google DeepMind and Isomorphic Labs Vishal Marria, Quantexa Peter Smith, Blockchain Azeem Azhar, Exponential View Richard Branson, Virgin Group Gary Marcus, Marcus on AI Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital Group Tim Berners-Lee, University of Oxford Spencer Kelly, BBC Click.
The top 10 tech influencers in Germany:Christian Klein, SAP Roland Busch, Siemens Ola Källenius, Mercedes Benz Group AG Oliver Blume, Porsche (Volkswagen Group) Sascha Lobo, freelance Herbert Diess, Infineon Technologies Valentin Stalf, N26 Carsten Maschmeyer, Maschmeyer Group Kilian Thalhammer, Deutsche Bank Lars Klingbei, SPD.
The top 10 tech influencers in France:Arthur Mensch, Mistral AI Xavier Niel, Iliad Jérôme Colombain, Monde Numérique Thierry Breton, EU Commission Jean-Marc Manach, Next INpact Lucie Larguier, Transgene Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, Orange Business Service Thomas Pesquet, European Space Agency (ESA) Paul Hudson, Sanofi Clara Chappaz, French Minister of State for Digital Affairs.
The top 10 tech influencers in the Netherlands:Werner Vogels, Amazon Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 Alexander Klöpping, POMperium Ali Niknam, Bunq Marcel van Oost, Connecting the dots in FinTech Bob van Luijt, Weaviate Chris Hall, Bynder Frank Slootman, Snowflake Robert Vis, Bird Roy Jakobs, Philips.
The top 10 international voices influencing Europe's tech sector:Elon Musk, SpaceX/Tesla/X Satya Nadella, Microsoft Sam Altman, OpenAI Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Jensen Huang, Nvidia Sundar Pichai, Google/Alphabet Marc Benioff, Salesforce Bill Gates, Microsoft Tim Cook, Apple Jeff Bezos, Amazon.
Download the Tyto Tech 500 here.
