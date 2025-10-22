Karra Convenes Emergency Meeting Of Cong Legislators Over NC's Joint Meet Invite

J&K Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra

Srinagar- In a significant political development, Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra has convened an emergency meeting of the party's legislators this afternoon to discuss the National Conference's invitation for a joint meeting of the ruling alliance's legislators.

Sources sai that Karra will chair a meeting of Congress MLAs at 4:30 PM to deliberate on the National Conference's invitation.

“Karra is likely to consult the party high command after gathering feedback from legislators to decide on the invitation,” they said, as per news agency KNO.

National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah has convened a meeting of alliance legislators today to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls as well as the forthcoming session of the state legislature.