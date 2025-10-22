Man Critically Injured In Bear Attack In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A man sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by a wild bear in an orchard field at Manigam area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Officials said the victim, identified as Zahoor Ahmad Chopan, son of Sonaullah Chopan, a resident of Watshan Manigam, was working in an orchard when the wild bear appeared suddenly and pounced on him. The attack left him seriously wounded before locals managed to rescue him.

Following the incident, Zahoor Ahmad was immediately shifted to the Primary Health Centre Manigam, where doctors provided him with initial treatment. He was later referred to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, for advanced medical care due to the severity of his injuries.

Wildlife officials and police were informed soon after the attack. Locals in the area said that the movement of wild animals, particularly bears, has increased in recent weeks, posing a constant threat to people working in nearby orchards and fields.

They appealed to the Wildlife Department to intensify patrols and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.“The authorities should deploy teams in vulnerable areas to prevent further attacks,” said a local.