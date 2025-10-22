403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump to Meet NATO Chief as Russia Talks Get Postponed
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday, according to confirmation from a White House official on Tuesday.
The source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, did not provide further information regarding the content or agenda of the discussions.
The meeting was also verified by NATO, which indicated that the two leaders are not anticipated to make any public statements afterward.
Earlier on Monday, another White House representative revealed that plans for a second summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been put on pause.
This change followed what was described as a "productive" conversation between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
President Trump had previously announced on October 16 that he would meet Putin in Budapest, Hungary within a two-week timeframe, following a phone exchange with the Russian leader.
During that call, it was agreed that Lavrov and Rubio would convene this week to finalize the arrangements for the upcoming summit. However, that encounter has also been cancelled, according to the same official.
The specific motivations behind the sudden shift in diplomatic plans remain uncertain.
However, tensions have risen after Russia rejected Trump's demand for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine — a condition that would maintain the existing territorial lines amid the Kremlin's prolonged conflict, now entering its fourth year.
Lavrov, speaking to the press on Tuesday, remarked that Trump's push for a rapid ceasefire contradicts prior agreements made between the two nations' leaders during an August summit held in Alaska.
He further implied that European authorities had influenced their American counterparts, recommending a temporary truce instead of pursuing a permanent settlement.
The source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, did not provide further information regarding the content or agenda of the discussions.
The meeting was also verified by NATO, which indicated that the two leaders are not anticipated to make any public statements afterward.
Earlier on Monday, another White House representative revealed that plans for a second summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been put on pause.
This change followed what was described as a "productive" conversation between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
President Trump had previously announced on October 16 that he would meet Putin in Budapest, Hungary within a two-week timeframe, following a phone exchange with the Russian leader.
During that call, it was agreed that Lavrov and Rubio would convene this week to finalize the arrangements for the upcoming summit. However, that encounter has also been cancelled, according to the same official.
The specific motivations behind the sudden shift in diplomatic plans remain uncertain.
However, tensions have risen after Russia rejected Trump's demand for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine — a condition that would maintain the existing territorial lines amid the Kremlin's prolonged conflict, now entering its fourth year.
Lavrov, speaking to the press on Tuesday, remarked that Trump's push for a rapid ceasefire contradicts prior agreements made between the two nations' leaders during an August summit held in Alaska.
He further implied that European authorities had influenced their American counterparts, recommending a temporary truce instead of pursuing a permanent settlement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment