Türkiye, Kuwait Sign Four Cooperation Agreements
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, four significant accords were finalized between Türkiye and Kuwait during an official visit attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
These agreements were endorsed following high-level discussions and meetings held at Kuwait’s Bayan Palace.
The signing ceremony, which followed the bilateral and inter-delegation talks, marked a step forward in the growing diplomatic and economic relationship between the two nations.
Among the documents signed was a maritime transport agreement and a memorandum of understanding concerning the "mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates."
These were formalized by Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Kuwait's Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, representing their respective ministries — Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and Kuwait's Interior Ministry.
Another notable agreement involved collaboration in the energy domain. This memorandum of understanding was signed by Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Subaih Abdulaziz Abdulmohsen Al-Muhaizem, highlighting a shared interest in strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.
Additionally, both sides agreed to bolster direct investment cooperation.
This was outlined in a memorandum signed by Ahmet Burak Daglıoğlu, president of the Turkish Presidential Investment and Finance Office, and Sheikh Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, director general of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).
The document aims to enhance collaboration in "direct investment incentives" between the two countries.
Earlier in the day, President Erdogan was received in Kuwait with an official welcoming ceremony before participating in inter-delegation discussions with Emir Mishal, setting the stage for the series of strategic agreements.
