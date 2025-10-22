CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival To Be Held For Third Time
CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival will take place in Azerbaijan for the third time, Azernews reports.
The submission period has already ended, and the jury has begun evaluating the films, as announced by Ruslan Sabirli, the founder and director of the festival.
The festival is organized by SBRLY with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency.
"After the submission period ended, the organizing committee reviewed the films presented at CINEMO and checked their compliance with the festival's requirements and conditions. Based on the results, a shortlist was created, and the films were handed over to the jury. I wish all participants the best of luck," said Ruslan Sabirli.
The festival features the following categories:
International:
-
Best Feature Film
Best Short Film
Best Documentary Film
Best Music Video
Best Social Media Video Blog
Local (for Azerbaijan only):
-
Best Short Film
Best Documentary Film
Best Social Video
Best Photography
For participation conditions, film requirements, prize fund details, and other information, please visit the festival website:
For inquiries, you can contact the festival via email or social media accounts:
Email: [email protected]
Facebook:
Instagram: partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment