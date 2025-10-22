Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov Attends Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

2025-10-22 03:04:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov departed for a working visit to Georgia on October 21 to participate in the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Azernews reports.

The forum's opening session is currently taking place at the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theater, with the participation of Prime Minister Ali Asadov and other high-level representatives from various countries.

