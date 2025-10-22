Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov Attends Tbilisi Silk Road Forum
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov departed for a working visit to Georgia on October 21 to participate in the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Azernews reports.
The forum's opening session is currently taking place at the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theater, with the participation of Prime Minister Ali Asadov and other high-level representatives from various countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment