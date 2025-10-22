General Staff: 167 Combat Clashes Over Past Day, Most Intense Fighting On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Wednesday, October 22, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, the enemy carried out two missile and 63 air strikes, launching six missiles and dropping 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces conducted 4,110 artillery and mortar attacks, including 89 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 4,488 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Kharkiv (Kharkiv region); Lyman and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region); Oleksandrivka and Malynivka (Dnipropetrovsk region); Rivnopillia, Solodke, and Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizhzhia region); and Kherson (Kherson region).

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile units, and artillery struck five areas of enemy manpower, weapons, and equipment concentration.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack. The Russians launched eight airstrikes using 21 guided bombs and carried out 160 shelling attacks, including six from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses 13 times near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Stroivka, Kamianka, Zapadne, and in the direction of Bolohivka and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, nine Russian attacks were recorded near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Zelenyi Hai, Nova Kruhliakivka, and toward Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 17 attacks, attempting to break through near Hrekivka, Kopanky, Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Derylove, Myrne, and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, five enemy assaults were recorded near Serebrianka, Novoselivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out 25 attacks near Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 64 enemy assaults near Nykanorivka, Maiak, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Ivanivka, Filiia, Verbove, Novohryhorivka, and Novomykolaivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces attempted five assaults near Kamianske, Stepove, and toward Stepnohirsk and Mala Tokmachka.

No offensive actions were recorded on the Kramatorsk and Dnipro River fronts.

No signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed on the Volyn and Polissia axes.