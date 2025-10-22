Russian Attack Damages Railcar Driver - Ukrzaliznytsia
“Unfortunately, we also have a colleague who was injured in the attack - a driver of a repair trolley. All necessary assistance is being provided,” Pertsovsky said.
According to him, rail traffic is being secured, and trains will return to their usual routes as soon as possible.Read also: General Staff: 167 combat clashes over past day, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front
As reported by Ukrinform, a massive Russian attack has damaged railway infrastructure and caused power outages Some trains are running with delays and have changed routes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment