Russian Attack Damages Railcar Driver - Ukrzaliznytsia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, reported this on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, we also have a colleague who was injured in the attack - a driver of a repair trolley. All necessary assistance is being provided,” Pertsovsky said.

According to him, rail traffic is being secured, and trains will return to their usual routes as soon as possible.

As reported by Ukrinform, a massive Russian attack has damaged railway infrastructure and caused power outages Some trains are running with delays and have changed routes.