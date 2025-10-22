Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attack Damages Railcar Driver - Ukrzaliznytsia

2025-10-22 03:04:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, reported this on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, we also have a colleague who was injured in the attack - a driver of a repair trolley. All necessary assistance is being provided,” Pertsovsky said.

According to him, rail traffic is being secured, and trains will return to their usual routes as soon as possible.

Read also: General Staff: 167 combat clashes over past day, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front

As reported by Ukrinform, a massive Russian attack has damaged railway infrastructure and caused power outages Some trains are running with delays and have changed routes.

