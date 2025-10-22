Emergency Power Outages Implemented Across Most Regions Of Ukraine Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a statement posted on Facebook by the National Power Company Ukrenergo, restoration efforts are underway in areas where the security situation permits, as reported by Ukrinform.

The company noted that emergency outages will be lifted once the power system stabilizes.

Russian attack damages oil, gas infrastructure inregion

“Please monitor updates from your regional distribution system operators (oblenergo). If you currently have electricity, we urge you to use it sparingly,” Ukrenergo advised.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces conducted overnight strikes on multiple energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine.