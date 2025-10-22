Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emergency Power Outages Implemented Across Most Regions Of Ukraine Ukrenergo

2025-10-22 03:04:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to a statement posted on Facebook by the National Power Company Ukrenergo, restoration efforts are underway in areas where the security situation permits, as reported by Ukrinform.

The company noted that emergency outages will be lifted once the power system stabilizes.

Read also: Russian attack damages oil, gas infrastructure in Poltava region

“Please monitor updates from your regional distribution system operators (oblenergo). If you currently have electricity, we urge you to use it sparingly,” Ukrenergo advised.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces conducted overnight strikes on multiple energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine.

