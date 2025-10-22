Emergency Power Outages Implemented Across Most Regions Of Ukraine Ukrenergo
The company noted that emergency outages will be lifted once the power system stabilizes.Read also: Russian attack damages oil, gas infrastructure in Poltava region
“Please monitor updates from your regional distribution system operators (oblenergo). If you currently have electricity, we urge you to use it sparingly,” Ukrenergo advised.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces conducted overnight strikes on multiple energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine.
