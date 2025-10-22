Uzbekistan, EU Map Out Fresh Collaboration In Green Energy And Technology
“Our discussions focused on ensuring sustainable regional development, building new bridges between Central Asia and Europe, and further strengthening the existing partnership between Uzbekistan and the European Union,” Saidov noted.
He added that both sides also explored opportunities to broaden the horizons of their cooperation into new and promising areas - from connectivity and the green transition to innovation and education.
