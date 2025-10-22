Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, EU Map Out Fresh Collaboration In Green Energy And Technology

2025-10-22 03:04:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 22. Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, to discuss the further expansion of bilateral cooperation in green energy and technology, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“Our discussions focused on ensuring sustainable regional development, building new bridges between Central Asia and Europe, and further strengthening the existing partnership between Uzbekistan and the European Union,” Saidov noted.

He added that both sides also explored opportunities to broaden the horizons of their cooperation into new and promising areas - from connectivity and the green transition to innovation and education.

