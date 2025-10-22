Uzbekistan, EU Strengthen Ties Through 18Th Cooperation Council Session
“The meeting reaffirmed our shared commitment to further deepening the multifaceted partnership between Uzbekistan and the EU,” Saidov stated.
He emphasized that the outcomes of this session will provide“a new impetus to expanding our cooperation and building a stronger, forward-looking partnership based on shared values.”
“Uzbekistan remains committed to fostering a dynamic and future-oriented relationship with the EU, grounded in mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity,” the publication reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment