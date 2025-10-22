Uzbekistan, EU Strengthen Ties Through 18Th Cooperation Council Session

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the European Union held the 18th Meeting of the Uzbekistan–EU Cooperation Council to discuss ways of expanding trade and investment, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing regional connectivity, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his X page, Trend report

“The meeting reaffirmed our shared commitment to further deepening the multifaceted partnership between Uzbekistan and the EU,” Saidov stated.

He emphasized that the outcomes of this session will provide“a new impetus to expanding our cooperation and building a stronger, forward-looking partnership based on shared values.”

“Uzbekistan remains committed to fostering a dynamic and future-oriented relationship with the EU, grounded in mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity,” the publication reads.