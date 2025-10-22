Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, EIB Discuss New Opportunities In Green Transition And Infrastructure

Uzbekistan, EIB Discuss New Opportunities In Green Transition And Infrastructure


2025-10-22 03:04:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 22. Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with Nadia Calviño, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), to discuss the further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the areas of green transition and infrastructure modernization, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed ongoing and prospective projects aimed at supporting Uzbekistan's sustainable economic growth, green transition, and infrastructure modernization,” Saidov stated.

“The EIB is among our key partners in advancing a shared vision for a more connected, resilient, and forward-looking region. We look forward to expanding cooperation to unlock new opportunities for investment and innovation in Uzbekistan,” he added.

MENAFN22102025000187011040ID1110230183

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search