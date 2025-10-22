Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Georgia Play Pivotal Role In Strengthening Regional Co-Op PM

2025-10-22 03:04:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan and Georgia, located on the strategic transport route connecting the East and the West - the Great Silk Road, have played a bridge between Europe and Asia for centuries, making significant contributions to the development of trade and economic relations, strengthening cultural and humanitarian exchange, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

The prime minister announced that today, the two countries continue that historical mission in a new context, playing a leading role in strengthening regional cooperation, acting as key participants in the formation of new transport and logistics routes in Eurasia.

"The friendly and strategic partnership relations connecting Azerbaijan and Georgia have been ranking among the important pillars of stability and development in the region for many years.

Today, our countries are reliable partners not only in political terms, but also in the economic, energy and transport sectors," Asadov emphasized.

