Azerbaijan, Georgia Play Pivotal Role In Strengthening Regional Co-Op PM
The prime minister announced that today, the two countries continue that historical mission in a new context, playing a leading role in strengthening regional cooperation, acting as key participants in the formation of new transport and logistics routes in Eurasia.
"The friendly and strategic partnership relations connecting Azerbaijan and Georgia have been ranking among the important pillars of stability and development in the region for many years.
Today, our countries are reliable partners not only in political terms, but also in the economic, energy and transport sectors," Asadov emphasized.
