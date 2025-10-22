Azerbaijan Tracks Impressive Growth In Middle Corridor Cargo Volumes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Transit cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor have increased by approximately 90 percent in the last three years, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the Middle Corridor has already established itself as a reliable route connecting China and Central Asia with Europe.

The prime minister also said that Azerbaijan and Georgia are taking a leading position in the formation and development of this strategic transport corridor.

"Our countries are among the most important participants in the Middle Corridor, both due to their geographical location and modern transport infrastructure. By combining our efforts in this direction, we are taking consistent and purposeful steps to expand infrastructure along the corridor, simplify transition processes and increase transit opportunities," he noted.

Asadov underlined that projects such as the modernization of ports and logistics centers, the rollout of digital solutions are vivid examples of this cooperation.

"As a result of the measures taken, transit cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor have increased by about 90 percent in the last three years, which demonstrates its efficiency and increasing relevance. At the same time, the transit time for cargo transportation along the corridor has significantly decreased (down to 15 days)," he added.