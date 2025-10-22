Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Security Council Reviews Syria's Situation In Monthly Briefing


New York, Oct. 22 (Petra) – The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold its monthly open briefing and closed consultations today, Wednesday, to discuss the political and humanitarian situation in Syria.
Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, Najat Rochdi, and Director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Ramesh Rajasingham, are expected to deliver the briefings.

