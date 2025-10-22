29 Killed, 42 Injured In Fuel Tanker Explosion In Central Nigeria

Minna, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- A tragic fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria's central Niger State claimed the lives of at least 29 people and left 42 others injured late last night.According to the Pan African News Agency, the incident occurred after the tanker overturned in a road accident. As locals rushed to collect spilled fuel, the vehicle suddenly exploded, sparking a massive fire and resulting in heavy casualties, according to local emergency responders.

