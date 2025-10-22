403
Japan Witnesses First Female Premier
(MENAFN) Sanae Takaichi was formally inaugurated as Japan's first woman to hold the position of Prime Minister, with the ceremonial oath administered by Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday.
The announcement of her newly-formed Cabinet was reported by a news agency.
Within this new administration, Toshimitsu Motegi has taken on the role of foreign minister. Meanwhile, Shinjiro Koizumi, who was a contender against Takaichi in the leadership race of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has been designated as the defense minister.
Motegi brings prior experience to his position, having served as foreign minister from 2019 to 2021.
He is recognized for his firm views on significant regional matters and international diplomacy.
Takaichi's Cabinet features at least two other women in key posts, signaling a notable step toward gender representation.
According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, Satsuki Katayama has made history by becoming Japan’s first female finance minister.
Katayama previously worked as a senior official within the Finance Ministry and had earlier held the post of minister for regional revitalization.
Yoshimasa Hayashi, who formerly served as Chief Cabinet Secretary, has now been named the minister of internal affairs and communications. Ryosuke Akazawa, noted for his involvement in trade discussions with the United States, will lead the trade ministry.
Another significant appointment is that of Kimi Onoda, a female legislator who has been chosen as the economic security minister.
Additionally, she will concurrently manage responsibilities for policies regarding foreign nationals — marking a first in Japan’s political landscape.
