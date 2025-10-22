403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Japanese Emperor Over Former PM Passing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Wednesday, to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito following the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama. (end)
ahm
ahm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment