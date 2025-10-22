403
China Launches First Wind-Powered Underwater Data Center
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, China finalized the development of the world’s pioneering underwater data center (UDC) powered entirely by wind energy.
This groundbreaking initiative was established in Shanghai Municipality, located in eastern China.
The innovative UDC has been constructed in the Lin-gang Special Area within the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. With a total energy capacity of 24 megawatts, the facility marks a significant step in sustainable infrastructure, according to a government-operated media outlet.
The Lin-gang Special Area administrative committee stated that the project has attracted a financial commitment of 1.6 billion yuan, equivalent to approximately $226 million.
In contrast to conventional land-based data centers, this cutting-edge project is engineered to utilize more than "95% green electricity."
This results in a "22.8%" drop in energy usage and achieves a "100%" reduction in water consumption, while land use has been lowered by over "90%."
The administrative body emphasized that the completion of this UDC symbolizes a significant achievement in merging underwater data systems with offshore sustainable power sources.
The facility is expected to act as a blueprint for the eco-friendly and low-emissions transformation of digital infrastructure. It also demonstrates how local offshore wind energy can be harnessed efficiently.
