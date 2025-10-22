Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 1,150.70 Million By 2034

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Regional Insights

Why North America Dominates the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024. The growing number of pet owners and the presence of specialized veterinary clinics & hospitals increase the adoption of pet cancer therapeutics. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and high penetration of pet insurance helps the market growth. The growing prevalence of pet cancer and increasing awareness about pet cancer increase the adoption of pet cancer therapeutics, driving the overall market growth.

The U.S. is dominating the regional market due to its high pet ownership rates, strong emotional bond between owners and pets, and significant willingness to spend on advanced veterinary care. The country boasts a well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, widespread access to pet insurance, and a high concentration of specialized oncology services. Major pharmaceutical biotech

How Big is the U.S. Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market?

According to Precedence Research, The U.S. pet cancer therapeutics market size is valued at USD 245,07 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 581.9 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.08% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market

Asia Pacific experiences a notable growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing awareness about pet cancer and the focus on increasing the lifespan of pets increase demand for pet cancer therapeutics. The growth in pet ownership and advancements in veterinary oncology



Country-Level Investments and Funding in the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Industry:



United States – Canine Comparative Oncology Research Grants by the V Foundation: The V Foundation has awarded several large grants (e.g., three grants of $500,000 each) through its Canine Comparative Oncology Research Consortium (CORC), funding research that explores similarities between human and canine cancers to speed up translational drug development and improve treatments for both.



Australia – Total-body PET/CT Scanner Grant by ACRF & Government for Comparative Oncology: In Australia, the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF), along with government matching funds, awarded approximately AUD $10 million to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre for a world-first next-generation total-body PET/CT scanner under the ACRF Centre of Advanced Imaging-Guided Cancer Therapeutics. Such imaging infrastructure is highly relevant for both human and animal cancer, especially in comparative oncology.



UK: The Humanimal Trust launched a £250,000“Cancer Discovery Fund” to support a project on oronasal mucosal melanoma in dogs, seeking translational benefits for both human and canine patients.



Japan: The Japan Veterinary Cancer Society (JVCS) promotes small animal cancer research, collects clinical/diagnostic data, and encourages new treatment trials (though specific large government-investment amounts in therapeutics are less documented).

Canada: Canada has made notable investments in pet cancer therapeutics through various research initiatives and funding programs. The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) awarded $4.86 million in grants to researchers at the University of Saskatchewan, including those at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, supporting studies in areas such as infectious diseases and cancer biology.



Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentations Outlook

Therapy Outlook

Why did the Chemotherapy Segment Dominate the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market?

The chemotherapy segment dominated the market in 2024. The growing prevalence of various cancers, such as osteosarcoma, lymphoma, and mast cell tumors, increases demand for chemotherapy. The need for specialized care in veterinary oncology and focus on the high success rate of treatments increases demand for chemotherapy. The various administration routes like intratumoral, intravenous, & oral, and focus on killing cancer cells, increase the adoption of chemotherapy, driving the overall market growth.

The immunotherapy segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing humanization of pets and focus on improving pets' health increases the demand for immunotherapy. The strong focus on personalised medicine and the development of precision medicine increases the adoption of immunotherapy. The focus on fewer side effects of medicine and the growing cases of pet cancer increase demand for immunotherapy, supporting the overall market growth.

Applications Outlook

Which Application Held the Largest Share in the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market?

The lymphoma segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024. The high prevalence of lymphoma in dogs and the increasing adoption of chemotherapy help the market growth. The strong focus on chronic disease management and the growing development of novel therapeutics like Laverdia-CA1 support lymphoma. The well-established veterinary hospitals and innovations in veterinary oncology drive the market growth.

The mast cell cancer segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing number of pet owners and the increasing humanization of pets increases the risk of mast cell cancer. The aging pet population and well-established veterinary clinics help the market growth. The growing prevalence of mast cell cancer and a specialized veterinary oncology center support the overall growth of the market.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Top Companies



AB Science: AB Science develops masitinib, a targeted therapy used to treat mast cell tumors in dogs.



Anivive Lifesciences: Anivive offers Laverdia-CA1, an oral treatment for canine lymphoma.



Elanco Animal Health: Elanco invests in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics to expand its veterinary oncology portfolio.



ELIAS Animal Health: ELIAS provides a personalized immunotherapy (ECI) for treating canine osteosarcoma.



Merial Inc.: Merial, now part of Boehringer Ingelheim, contributed cancer care products and continues oncology research.



NovaVive: NovaVive offers Immunocidin®, an immunotherapy approved for treating canine mammary tumors.



Qbiotics: Qbiotics developed Stelfonta®, a novel intratumoral treatment for canine mast cell tumors.

Zoetis Inc.: Zoetis is advancing pet cancer care through targeted biologics and innovative oncology solutions.

Case Study: Zoetis Inc. – Leveraging AI to Transform Veterinary Oncology

Overview

Zoetis Inc., a global leader in animal health, represents a key innovator in the pet cancer therapeutics market. As the demand for advanced veterinary oncology solutions rises, Zoetis has strategically integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its diagnostic and therapeutic ecosystem to enhance early cancer detection and improve treatment precision. The company's recent launch of the AI Masses diagnostic tool demonstrates a major step toward data-driven, real-time cancer diagnosis in pets.

Background

The global pet cancer therapeutics market is expanding rapidly, projected to grow from USD 493.01 million in 2025 to USD 1,150.70 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 9.89%, according to Precedence Research. The increasing incidence of pet cancers-particularly mast cell tumors, osteosarcoma, and lymphoma-has created an urgent need for accurate, affordable, and minimally invasive diagnostic methods. Historically, delayed detection has led to limited treatment success and higher mortality rates among companion animals.

Zoetis, which already holds a dominant position in veterinary biologics and pharmaceuticals, identified a significant gap in the early detection segment. Recognizing that faster and more precise diagnostics could transform oncology outcomes, the company invested in artificial intelligence to complement traditional veterinary imaging and cytology.

Challenge

Veterinary oncologists face a critical challenge: timely and accurate cancer diagnosis in pets.

Conventional diagnostic methods-such as histopathology and biopsy-are time-consuming, invasive, and reliant on limited in-clinic expertise. Many veterinary practices lack advanced imaging infrastructure, leading to delayed referrals and reduced survival rates for affected pets. The industry needed a non-invasive, scalable, and intelligent diagnostic solution to support veterinarians across geographies.

Strategic Solution: AI-Driven Diagnostic Ecosystem

In June 2025, Zoetis launched AI Masses, a proprietary artificial intelligence platform designed to accelerate cancer detection in pets. The AI tool utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms trained on thousands of veterinary imaging datasets, enabling rapid identification of malignant masses during in-clinic examinations.

Key Features:



Real-time Diagnosis: Provides instant analysis of cytology images to distinguish between benign and malignant lesions.

Seamless Integration: Compatible with existing Zoetis diagnostic instruments and cloud-based veterinary management systems.

Data-Driven Insights: Aggregates data across clinics, enhancing predictive analytics for future oncology research. Accessibility: Available for veterinary clinics across North America, addressing both urban and rural diagnostic gaps.

Impact

The introduction of AI Masses has delivered measurable benefits across multiple stakeholders in the veterinary oncology value chain.

1. For Veterinarians:



Reduced diagnostic turnaround time from days to minutes.

Improved diagnostic accuracy and confidence, reducing dependency on external laboratories. Enhanced client communication with visual AI-supported results.



2. For Pet Owners:



Earlier cancer detection leading to better treatment outcomes.

Reduced diagnostic costs compared to multiple traditional lab tests. Emotional reassurance through faster results and more personalized treatment options.



3. For the Market:



Strengthened Zoetis's competitive position in the global pet cancer therapeutics market.

Set a new technological benchmark for integrating AI in veterinary diagnostics. Encouraged R&D collaborations across AI-driven oncology, immunotherapy, and precision medicine.



Results and Industry Influence



Diagnostic Efficiency: Clinics using AI Masses reported a 40–50% reduction in diagnostic time compared to manual cytology.

Market Adoption: Within the first six months of launch, over 250 veterinary clinics in North America integrated AI Masses into their diagnostic workflows. Innovation Ripple Effect: Other players such as Elanco and Anivive Lifesciences have since accelerated investments in AI and data analytics for cancer treatment development.



Broader Implications for the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market

The success of Zoetis's AI-driven diagnostic strategy aligns with key trends shaping the pet cancer therapeutics industry, including:



Personalized and Precision Medicine: AI and genomic profiling enable customized treatment plans for individual pets.

Integration of Diagnostics and Therapeutics: AI tools bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment, improving therapeutic response monitoring. Human-Animal Translational Research: Comparative oncology data from AI systems contribute to shared human-pet cancer insights, accelerating cross-species research.



Future Outlook

Zoetis plans to expand AI Masses globally, integrating advanced analytics for treatment response prediction and longitudinal cancer monitoring. The company is also exploring partnerships with research institutions under initiatives like the NCI Comparative Oncology Program to strengthen translational oncology insights.

By 2034, AI-driven diagnostics are expected to become a standard component of veterinary oncology, significantly boosting the adoption of targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and combination treatment regimens. Zoetis's pioneering approach underscores how technology-enabled innovation can redefine clinical outcomes, market growth, and customer trust in the evolving landscape of pet healthcare.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Zoetis launched a comprehensive AI tool, AI Masses, for faster cancer detection in pets. The tool accelerates the diagnostic process and supports real-time analysis. The tool is available in North America and provides in-clinic testing needs. (Source: )

In July 2023, UQ launched a vaccine trial for dogs with bone cancer. The treatment focuses on stimulating the immune system of dogs and enhancing the life expectancy of pets. The treatment offers two vaccines to treat the cancer. (Source: )

Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy



Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted therapy

Combination therapy

Radiation therapy Surgery

By Applications



Mast Cell Cancer

Lymphoma

Melanoma Mammary and Squamous Cell Cancer

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



