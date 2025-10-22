403
Trump emphasizes importance of meeting with Putin
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest should not be “wasted.” His remarks came after media reports indicated that the meeting, arranged last week during a phone call between the two leaders, had been put on hold.
“I don’t want to have a wasted meeting, I don’t want to have a wasted time, so I’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.
When asked why he believed the meeting “might be a wasted time,” Trump clarified, “I didn’t say it would. You never know what is going to happen. A lot of things are happening on the war front with Ukraine and Russia. We’ll be notifying you over the next two days as to what we are doing.” He did not confirm whether the summit had been canceled or postponed.
Trump and Putin previously met in person in Alaska in August. While no concrete breakthroughs were achieved, both leaders described the encounter as a positive step toward peace in Ukraine and improving bilateral relations.
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone to discuss ways to “collaborate on advancing a durable resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war,” according to the US State Department.
