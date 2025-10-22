Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan’s Prime Minister Ishiba Announces Resignation

2025-10-22 02:50:39
(MENAFN) Outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his entire cabinet resigned on Tuesday, officially concluding the administration that began just over a year ago.

At an extraordinary cabinet session held shortly before 9 a.m. local time, ministers tendered their letters of resignation, formally ending the Ishiba cabinet’s tenure.

Later in the day, both houses of the Diet will meet to elect Japan’s next prime minister.

Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is widely expected to secure the prime ministership, supported by the Japan Innovation Party. This backing comes after the LDP formed a new coalition with the Innovation Party, following the withdrawal of Komeito from the alliance.

Following the prime ministerial vote, Takaichi will finalize her cabinet appointments, with the chief cabinet secretary set to announce the new lineup.

Takaichi is also anticipated to hold a press conference upon taking office to outline her policy priorities and explain the reasoning behind her key cabinet selections.

