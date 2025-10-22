403
S. Korea to Maintain Diplomatic Momentum with Japan
(MENAFN) South Korea’s foreign ministry announced Tuesday that it will maintain close cooperation with Japan following the historic election of Sanae Takaichi as the country’s new prime minister.
In an official statement, Seoul’s foreign ministry confirmed its commitment to actively engage with Japan’s new Cabinet, emphasizing the government’s plan to maintain close communication and ongoing cooperation to preserve the positive momentum in bilateral relations.
Earlier in the day, Japan’s parliament elected Takaichi, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as the nation’s first female prime minister—marking a major milestone in Japanese political history.
Highlighting the strategic significance of their bilateral relationship, South Korea’s foreign ministry conveyed a positive outlook on enhancing cooperation amid evolving global conditions. It emphasized that, as neighboring nations and global partners sharing similar stances in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape and trade framework, both countries are committed to fostering forward-looking relations.
This commitment comes as both nations navigate regional security challenges and evolving global trade frameworks.
