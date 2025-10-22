403
Rich cuisine, vibrant culture in Turkish Festival attract thousands
(MENAFN) The annual Turkish Festival in Washington, DC, has emerged as “a cultural bridge connecting people of diverse backgrounds,” said Sevtap Schreffler, president of the American Turkish Association of Washington, DC (ATA-DC), on Tuesday.
Thousands of visitors flocked to Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol on Sunday to celebrate Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage. Organized each year by ATA-DC, the festival is regarded as the largest Turkish cultural event in the region, featuring folk dance performances, traditional music concerts, and artistic showcases from various Turkic republics.
Yet the standout attraction was the food. Festival-goers enjoyed a wide array of dishes, from kebabs, börek, and gözleme to baklava and Turkish coffee, with long lines forming at food stalls throughout the day.
“This year, our food section was one of the biggest attractions,” Schreffler said. “It turned into one of the largest open-air food courts in the country, offering regional Turkish dishes for every palate.”
The festival aims to foster cross-cultural understanding while promoting Turkish arts and culture. “Visitors from all races and religions come together here, sharing the same joy and enthusiasm,” Schreffler noted.
As part of Washington’s “Turkish Heritage Month,” the event also showcased Ottoman-Turkish handicrafts, including handwoven carpets, traditional garments, and ceramics, which drew admiration from attendees.
Organizers say the festival continues to grow each year, providing a lively celebration of Türkiye’s cultural richness in the heart of the US capital.
