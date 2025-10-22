ALSTOM S.A: Eurostar Chooses Alstom For 30 Avelia Horizon Very High-Speed Trains



This optional tranche of the framework contract between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom represents an amount of close to 1.4 billion euros. The new Avelia Horizon trains will be operated by Eurostar and will travel through the Channel Tunnel, a first for a double-deck high-speed train.

22 October 2025 - The SNCF Voyageurs Board of Directors has approved an additional order for 30 new-generation Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains for close to 1.4 billion euros1, as well as options for up to 20 additional trains. First deliveries are scheduled for 2031.

This order concerns the four-voltage version of this very high-speed train, which meets the needs of European traffic. The international trainsets will operate on the rail networks of five countries under the Eurostar banner: Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, as far as London (St. Pancras International railway station) via the Channel Tunnel – a first for a double-deck high-speed train.

"By choosing Avelia Horizon to renew its fleet, Eurostar is confirming its desire to combine technological performance, energy efficiency and passenger comfort. This new-generation train, designed to meet the demands of international very high-speed traffic, embodies our vision of sustainable and competitive European mobility," said Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chief Executive Officer of Alstom.

This third optional tranche of the framework contract between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom adds to the 115 trains already ordered by SNCF Voyageurs, including 100 for commercial operation in France and 15 for commercial operation in Europe.

Avelia Horizon: Alstom's very high-speed train combining performance, energy efficiency and comfort

Benefitting from more than 40 years' expertise in very high-speed, Avelia Horizon, developed as part of an innovation partnership between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom, embodies a new era in rail transport. This very high-speed train is Alstom's latest double-deck generation, capable of reaching speeds of over 300 km/h, while offering exceptional capacity and comfort, and unrivalled operational flexibility.

Equipped with two compact, high-performance power cars and nine articulated double-deck cars, the Avelia Horizon train can comfortably accommodate more than 1,000 passengers (in multiple units), while travelling at a maximum speed of 320 km/h.

Designed for sustainable performance, this new train consumes 20% less energy than the previous generation, thanks to its advanced aerodynamic design and optimised traction.

Maintenance costs for the Avelia Horizon train have been reduced by 30% compared to the previous generation. Many components have been redesigned to simplify and space out maintenance operations, thereby reducing costs and downtime. Predictive maintenance has been integrated into the design from the outset, with a remote diagnostics system to anticipate maintenance operations and increase reliability.

Thanks to these improvements, combined with the largest seating capacity on the market, Avelia Horizon offers a significant reduction in operating costs per seat, while guaranteeing a high level of comfort and service.

A train designed and manufactured in France

"The success of this major programme is based on the commitment of all the French sites involved in the Avelia Horizon product. Thanks to the involvement of ten national sites, we are once again demonstrating the excellence of French rail know-how and our ability to meet the challenges of sustainable mobility in Europe," emphasised Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France.

To better meet the growing demand from the French and international markets for its Avelia very high-speed train platform, Alstom has announced an investment of €150 million to increase the Group's production capacity at several French sites.

Ten of Alstom's 14 French sites will be involved in this project:



Belfort, for power cars;

La Rochelle, for passenger cars and project management;

Villeurbanne, for the control-command computer system, the passenger information system and on-board equipment;

Ornans, for the motors;

Le Creusot, for the bogies;

Tarbes, for traction and electrical cabinets;

Toulouse Electrical Development Centre, for electrical circuits;

Petit-Quevilly, for transformers;

Saint-Ouen, for design and signalling; and Valenciennes' Components Development Site for interiors.

Alstom's Avelia range of high-speed trains covers maximum operating speeds of between 200 km/h and 350 km/h. A wide variety of configurations and architectures are available to best meet customer needs: single or double-deck trains, concentrated or distributed traction, articulated or non-articulated architecture, tilting or non-tilting trains. Drawing on a complete range of high-speed solutions, Avelia trains represent the broadest offering on the market. More than 1,000 Avelia trains operate in 25 countries, crossing 22 borders.

