Betterpyc 380 Software Upgrade Unlocks New Intelligence For True Density Analysis

Bettersize Instruments, a pioneer in advanced analytical instrumentation, today announced a significant software upgrade for its flagship BetterPyc 380 gas pycnometer. This enhancement solidifies the instrument's position as a leader in true density and porosity analysis, introducing a suite of intelligent features designed to streamline workflows, deepen data insights, and ensure unparalleled operational simplicity for users across research and quality control.

⚙️ INSTRUMENT OVERVIEW

The BetterPyc 380 is an automatic gas pycnometer that employs the gas displacement method to deliver highly accurate and repeatable density measurements. Now with an upgraded software platform, it offers precision at its best, advanced temperature control, and intelligent data analysis. The instrument measures sample volume, true density, solid content, and open and closed cell content with up to four-digit accuracy. Designed for research, R&D, and quality control across diverse industries, the BetterPyc 380 now features smarter functions, faster performance, and more powerful analytics tools.

💡 KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS

1. Complete Foam Characterization

Based on four core measurements - volume, density, solid content, and open cell content, the upgraded software now introduces closed cell content analysis, providing a full picture of your foam structure.

2. Data Comparison Analysis

Generate comprehensive tables showing critical performance results of selected records, and automatically create trend charts for visual data comparison and quality tracking.

3. SOP Mode for Fast & Consistent Testing

Ideal for QC and high-throughput testing, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mode streamlines operation - completing each test in as little as two minutes without compromising accuracy.

4. Smarter, More Intuitive Software

Featuring automatic leak detection, real-time test monitoring, and auto parameter recall, the new software ensures effortless operation for users of any experience level.

5. Intelligent Troubleshooting

The built-in troubleshooting function provides instant hints on test errors, making problem diagnosis faster and easier.

6. Customizable Reports

Design professional reports with your own company logo, report title, and layout. Make every report reflect your brand identity.

7. Unmatched Precision And Reliability

At its core, the BetterPyc 380 continues to deliver the exceptional accuracy and repeatability that laboratories depend on. The gas displacement method, coupled with advanced temperature control and pressure sensing, ensures that every measurement is trustworthy and compliant with industry best practices.

The BetterPyc 380, with its new intelligent software, remains a cost-effective solution that brings powerful analytical capabilities to a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, batteries, advanced materials, chemicals, and academia.

WHY CHOOSE BETTERPYC 380

4-digit accuracy and reliable repeatability

Fast, automated workflows

Comprehensive density & porosity analysis

User-friendly software with intelligent control

Designed for both R&D and production QC

For more information or to request a quote, visit the BetterPyc 380 Product Page.

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of particle analysis instruments, offering advanced solutions for precise measurement of particle size, shape, zeta potential, stability, and true density. Their reliable and innovative tools support industries such as pharmaceuticals, batteries, additive manufacturing, building materials, paints, mining, and chemicals, helping scientists and engineers optimize research and production processes globally. With a strong commitment to advancing analytical technology, Bettersize continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.