Saudi Crown Prince is scheduled to visit White House in November
(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to visit US President Donald Trump at the White House on November 18, according to multiple reports released Tuesday.
The upcoming meeting comes as Riyadh continues to pursue a formal defense agreement with Washington. According to reports citing an unnamed source, the two leaders are expected to finalize several key deals covering artificial intelligence, defense cooperation, nuclear energy, and trade. The White House has not yet issued an official confirmation of the visit.
Additional reports indicated that bin Salman and Trump will also discuss military and intelligence collaboration during their talks.
Speaking last Friday, Trump revealed that Saudi officials had told him "as recently as yesterday" of their readiness to join the Abraham Accords — a series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Muslim-majority nations brokered during his first term. "I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in," he said in an interview on Fox News.
The planned meeting follows the implementation of Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan aimed at ending the Gaza war, which has opened the door for renewed diplomatic engagement in the region.
Israel’s international standing has suffered sharply during the two-year conflict, with multiple countries downgrading or cutting diplomatic ties in response to mounting allegations of war crimes. Several Western European nations — key US allies — have also moved to officially recognize the state of Palestine.
