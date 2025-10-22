Global Travelers Set To Revisit Charms Of Azerbaijan's Karabakh

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next visit of international travelers to Azerbaijan's Karabakh, led by Kolja Spori, head of the ETIC (Extreme Traveler International Congress) club, begins today, Trend reports.

The delegation, which came from eight countries - the U.S., UK, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, Portugal, includes Charles Veley from the U.S., the founder of the MTP (Most Traveled People) international traveler network.

The delegation plans to travel by car along the Aghdam-Khankendi-Lachin-Shusha-Fuzuli route for two days.

In order to promote the liberated territories within the framework of 'black tourism' and demonstrate the huge construction and reconstruction work, 14 international travelers' trips to Karabakh and East Zangezur were organized by the world's leading international travelers' clubs in 2021-2025. This is the 15th trip of the same type.

In a short period of time, six cities, two settlements, and 20 villages have been built in the devastated areas of Karabakh and East Zangezur, and about 60,000 people have already settled in these places. The unique and unparalleled urban development experience in the post-conflict region of Azerbaijan results in a continuous influx of international travelers.