Klitschko: Fires Reported In Several Locations In Kyiv, Buildings Damaged

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a Telegram post seen by Ukrinform.

According to him, in the Dniprovskyi district, drone debris hit the 6th floor of a 16-story residential building, causing a fire. One person was killed, and ten others were rescued.

In another location, debris fell into the courtyard of a residential building without igniting.

The blast wave shattered windows in nearby residential buildings.

In the Pecherskyi district, missile debris fell and caused a fire, which has since been extinguished.

In the Darnytskyi district, drone debris struck the premises of an industrial facility, causing a fire in a two-story building and a hangar.

Another strike hit a 17-story residential building, igniting the 14th and 15th floors.

All emergency services are working at the scenes.