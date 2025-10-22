Klitschko: Fires Reported In Several Locations In Kyiv, Buildings Damaged
According to him, in the Dniprovskyi district, drone debris hit the 6th floor of a 16-story residential building, causing a fire. One person was killed, and ten others were rescued.
In another location, debris fell into the courtyard of a residential building without igniting.
The blast wave shattered windows in nearby residential buildings.Read also: Fire breaks out in apartment building in Kyiv following drone attack, one person killed
In the Pecherskyi district, missile debris fell and caused a fire, which has since been extinguished.
In the Darnytskyi district, drone debris struck the premises of an industrial facility, causing a fire in a two-story building and a hangar.
Another strike hit a 17-story residential building, igniting the 14th and 15th floors.
All emergency services are working at the scenes.
