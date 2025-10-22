Paetongtarn Shinawatra Resigns As Pheu Thai Party Leader

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Oct 22 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's former Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, announced her resignation as Pheu Thai Party leader today, a move that follows a Constitutional Court ruling, that previously removed her from office.

In a statement, Paetongtarn expressed her intention to initiate a comprehensive“overhaul” of the party before the next election.

“I firmly believe that this transformation must begin without delay. Therefore, I have chosen to step down as party leader, to allow the party the freedom to reinvent itself and build a stronger, more complete organisation,” she said.

Paetongtarn confirmed that, she will remain a party member and“Head of the Pheu Thai Family,” committing to help build a new era for the party, which stands firmly with the people and works tirelessly for the nation.

The decision came, following the Constitutional Court ruling that removed Paetongtarn from office in Aug, for ethics violations over her handling of the border issue with Cambodia.– NNN-TNA