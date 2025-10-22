GBI selects Nokia to build new network for faster, more resilient connectivity across the Middle East

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseGBI selects Nokia to build new network for faster, more resilient connectivity across the Middle East



GBI's new network with Nokia will enhance its regional optical infrastructure with state-of-the-art technology that supports faster, more reliable access to digital services.

The new scalable and low-latency network will offer 100G-400G services that boost network resilience and performance for cloud providers, enterprises, and carriers. GBI selected Nokia's 1830 Global Express (GX) optical platform to launch a new high-capacity terrestrial route through Iraq, strengthening connectivity between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.



22 October 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced today that Gulf Bridge International (GBI) has selected Nokia's optical networking solution to build a new high-capacity terrestrial network, also designed for subsea backhauling, enhancing connectivity between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Once live, the new network will enable GBI to deliver more than 50 terabits (TB) of capacity to its customers, supporting the region's growing digital economy and increasing demand for reliable, scalable bandwidth.

Leveraging Nokia's 1830 GX optical networking platform, GBI's new network will enable cloud and content providers, telecom operators, and enterprises to deliver services with significantly lower latency, higher capacity, and improved network availability. By establishing an entirely new terrestrial route through Iraq, GBI will provide an alternative pathway that bypasses traditional subsea corridors, offering greater diversity and resilience for regional and international data traffic.

“The award of Nokia for this new network represents a major step forward in delivering enhanced connectivity to our customers and partners,” said Eng. Ahmad Mohamed AL-Kuwari, CEO, Gulf Bridge International.“By collaborating with Nokia and leveraging the latest 1830 GX platform, we are creating a robust, high-capacity network that strengthens regional resilience and supports digital transformation across key markets. This project reinforces GBI's commitment to enabling reliable, high-quality infrastructure that fuels economic growth and innovation.”

“This partnership with GBI will shape the region's next phase of digital growth,” said Roque Lozano, Senior Vice President, Network Infrastructure, Middle East and Africa, Nokia.“Nokia's 1830 GX Platform gives GBI the speed, scale, and resilience needed to keep pace with surging data demand while supporting more sustainable connectivity across the region.”

About GBI

Gulf Bridge International connects societies and empowers economies through its reliable and diverse infrastructure network. Since 2008, it has provided scalable foundations for innovation and growth from east to west via the thriving Middle East. With full infrastructure ownership, GBI is constantly evolving to support ever-changing capacity requirements as communities seek greater access to digital experiences. Relationship-focused, GBI is the trusted partner for organisations that share a commitment to improving people's lives through digital capabilities. For more information, please visit:

